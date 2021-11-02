Gov. Abbott: State Mobile Vaccination Teams to be deployed to more underserved counties

Two of the counties included in this deployment are Jeff Davis and Crockett.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be deploying State Mobile Vaccination Teams to multiple underserved counties.

The underserved counties in the order for the week of February 15 will be San Saba, Goliad, Sterling, Jeff Davis, and Crockett.

SMVTs work to help people eligible under Texas' Phase 1A and 1B in rural communities get vaccinated. They have previously been deployed to places like Glasscock, Terrell and Marion Counties.