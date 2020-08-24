Local colleges returns to class for fall semester

MC, OC and UTPB all resumed classes on August 24.

While elementary and secondary school has been back in session for at least a week, college classes are starting to return as well.

Midland and Odessa College, as well as UTPB, began their fall semesters on August 24.

These institutions are utilizing both in-person and virtual classes to help keep students and teachers safe.

For those attending in-person classes, masks are required inside classrooms and other common areas, and students are properly spaced out inside each class.

At OC, staff were waiting to welcome Wranglers back to campus with goodies

At Midland College, campus police shared messages of encouragement and student athletes were welcomed the day before with the athletic department orientation.

UTPB announced its partnership with Campus Clear for a free app to help monitor students and staff and how they are feeling as they move into the fall semester.

