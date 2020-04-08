Midland College announces reopening plan, safety measures for fall semester

About 70% of classes will be online or in hybrid form.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has officially announced its plans for returning to classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes in all forms will officially start on August 24.

In a release on the college's website, MC announced around 70% of the courses being offered would be entirely online or in a hybrid form.

Any face-to-face courses will implement strict social distancing and cleaning measures.

Face masks will be required inside all MC buildings as well as outside of buildings when in groups of three or more. This includes during classes.

Additionally, MC says classrooms and labs will be cleaned each day with CDC-recommended products and methods.

All classrooms and labs will also be equipped with cleaning products and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout all buildings.

In addition to the classroom, MC has also made changed to help students and faculty stay safe in other elements of their education.

Registration services are available remotely or by appointment. If you are interested in enrolling you can call 432-685-4501 or email enroll@midland.edu.

Other student services like records, the testing center and financial aid are also available via appointments, but will open a limited capacity on August 10.

The bookstore is also open at 50% capacity. The dining hall will reopen on the first day of class with social distancing measures implemented.