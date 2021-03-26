Bowie Middle School student wins Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

ODESSA, Texas —
Spell the word winner: S-h-i-j-a-y.
The 7th grade Bowie Middle School student was speller supreme at Thursday's Scripps Regional Spelling Bee held at Odessa High School.
Campus champs from around Ector County ISD and other districts competed for the title.
Organizers say this is one of their favorite events of the school year.
"This is just a fun time for our students,” ECISD Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jaime Miller said. “Not only is it educational, but it's also fun for them. You'll see that our students are involved in so many different activities, in sports, choir, fine arts and spelling is just something that they love and they love to learn. They love to do this regional spelling bee."
Next stop, he’ll be competing for a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.