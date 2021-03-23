Odessa High School to host Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

Do you want to learn how to s-p-e-l-l new words?

ODESSA, Texas — Do you want to learn how to s-p-e-l-l new words?

If so, then come and watch the best of the best in the region spell their way to the top at the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on Mar. 25.

These competitors will meet on the stage to take their spelling skills to the next level.

So, if you want to see the showdown of the greatest spellers in the region spell their way to the national bee, then come and learn a new word or two.