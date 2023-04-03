Applications open for Midland College Pre-K Academy

Families of 3 and 4-year-olds will have a chance at one of approximately 300 spots.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Pre-K Academy at Midland College is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year.

The full-day pre-kindergarten program will be available to 296 children who turn 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current year.

Additionally, the academy is offered at no cost or reduced cost to families who meet one of the eligibility criteria. Families may also choose available tuition spots.