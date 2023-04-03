Applications open for Midland College Pre-K Academy

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Pre-K Academy at Midland College is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year.
The full-day pre-kindergarten program will be available to 296 children who turn 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current year.
Additionally, the academy is offered at no cost or reduced cost to families who meet one of the eligibility criteria. Families may also choose available tuition spots.
To apply for the program, visit the MISD Apply Midland webpage.