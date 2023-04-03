x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Applications open for Midland College Pre-K Academy

Families of 3 and 4-year-olds will have a chance at one of approximately 300 spots.
Credit: Parkhill

MIDLAND, Texas —

The Pre-K Academy at Midland College is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year.

The full-day pre-kindergarten program will be available to 296 children who turn 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current year.

Additionally, the academy is offered at no cost or reduced cost to families who meet one of the eligibility criteria. Families may also choose available tuition spots.

To apply for the program, visit the MISD Apply Midland webpage by clicking or tapping here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

MISD holds community meeting on Lamar Elementary, Third Future Schools

Before You Leave, Check This Out