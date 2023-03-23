Midland College hosts ‘An Evening with Emmitt Smith’

Smith talked about lessons he has learned both on and off the field.

MIDLAND, Texas — NFL Hall of Fame running back and one of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time, Emmitt Smith, dropped by Midland College Thursday night.

Smith was a part of the Davidson Distinguished Lecture Series.

He shared lessons that led to his success on the football field, helping him to rush for more yards than any other running back in NFL history, as well as his journey through life.

Smith has now shifted his career into becoming an entrepreneur, owning several businesses in real estate and development.