Midland College Pre-K academy to open in August

The academy is expanding to accommodate 300 children ages three and four.

MIDLAND, Texas — The new Pre-K academy building at Midland College is expected to be finished in August of 2023 and will house a new Pre-K class along with teachers and those in training.

"We're going to be training teachers on the top floor and we're going to have a lab type situation on the bottom floor with our Pre-K campus so that our teachers that are going to be going through their certification process have an on-site lab school to come and learn from," said Leslie Goodrum, the Executive Director of Midland College Early Childhood Education and the Pre-K Academy.

"I think it's going to be a state of the art facility where these young people who are wanting to pursue a career in teaching, they don't have to come to class, leave go to another elementary school, everything's right here," said Goodrum.

"We're going to provide a great program for our families here in Midland County, to be able to build a foundation so that their three and four-year-olds are getting prepared to be successful going to kindergarten," said Goodrum.

"Dependable. organized and the number one thing is flexible when you're teaching elementary students, whether they're three, whether they're four, five, six, seven, flexibility and dedication to wanting to help those kids grow is huge," said Goodrum.

Goodrum said, "As you drive by Midland College, drive by and continue to watch the progress because its moving quickly and its an exciting thing to watch."