Couple charged with murder of young girl who died after being forced to jump on trampoline denied bond reduction

A couple charged with murder in the death of an eight year old girl has been denied a reduction of their bond.
Ashley and Daniel Schwarz faced Ector County Judge Jon Shrode Wednesday. Both had their bond set at $500,000.
Shrode denied both of their requests for a bond reduction.
The two have been charged with capital murder after police say Jaylin, 8, was forced to jump on a trampoline as a punishment and was denied food and water.
Ashley and Daniel were Jaylin's adoptive parents. A second child was taken from the house following Jaylin's death.