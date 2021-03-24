Couple charged with murder of young girl who died after being forced to jump on trampoline denied bond reduction

Judge Shrode denied Ashley and Daniel Schwarz a bond reduction from $500,000.

A couple charged with murder in the death of an eight year old girl has been denied a reduction of their bond.

Ashley and Daniel Schwarz faced Ector County Judge Jon Shrode Wednesday. Both had their bond set at $500,000.

Shrode denied both of their requests for a bond reduction.

The two have been charged with capital murder after police say Jaylin, 8, was forced to jump on a trampoline as a punishment and was denied food and water.