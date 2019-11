ODESSA, Texas — A large police presence is being reported near 8th Street and Cumberland. Police on scene tell NewsWest 9 two people were shot and killed - a man and woman.

The call came in around 7:50 p.m. At this time, police do not have a suspect.

Our reporter on scene says police have set up crime scene tape at the Apex car wash.

The public information office for the city of Odessa is on scene meeting with detectives. More information is expected soon.