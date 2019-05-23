ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion on May 23.

OPD responded to a call about a home invasion at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Hancock.

According to the complainants, three male subjects kicked open the front door of the house and demanded the residents hand over their cell phones, cash, and their 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

The suspects then fled the scene.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Odessa Police Department was called to 40th and Golder in reference to the stolen vehicle being spotted.

Police observed a male subject in the vehicle matching the description of the suspect.

After seeing the police, the man immediately fled the scene on foot. During the pursuit, an OPD officer was struck by another officer's vehicle and sustained serious bodily injury.

The officer was later transported to MCH but has since been released.

Ian Jacob Collins

Odessa Police Department

The suspect was later identified as Ian Jacob Collins, 21.

Collins was arrested on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. by the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Burleson Elementary School declared a shelter in place, which has since been lifted.

Officials with the Ector County Independent school district say the students and staff are safe but the 5th-grade graduation ceremony is being delayed until 1:30 p.m.

A shelter in place is a precaution ECISD takes with schools if there is a potentially dangerous situation somewhere nearby.

All students and staff are brought inside, and lock and monitor the entrances.

Inside, students are moving from class to class and activities go on as scheduled