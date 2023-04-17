Odessa woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder of her husband

After the May 2021 murder, Clara Ledward ran from police for several months, at one point fleeing to Mexico.

ODESSA, Texas — A woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the 2021 murder of her husband, according to Ector County court records.

In May of 2021, police found a dead man, later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ledward, during a welfare check on East 7th Street.

They began searching for Clara Jassmin Ledward , who was 29 years old at the time, in connection with the investigation.

In July of 2021, Ledward was arrested by Mexican authorities in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico, after she fled the country.

She was initially charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

During her arrest, Ledward sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was extradited to Brewster County for medical care.

In August of 2021, she was again extradited to Odessa and held in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $1 million bond for murder and a $15,000 bond for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

In the end, the 40-year sentence was for the murder charge.