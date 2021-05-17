x
Crime

OPD asking for public's help in finding wanted subject

29-year-old Clara Jassmin Ledward is wanted in connection to an investigation involving a deceased man.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas —

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a subject wanted in connection to an investigation involving a deceased man.

Around 8:59 p.m. on SundayOPD responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street in reference to a welfare check. Police later located a deceased manwho they identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ledward. 
 
29-year-old Clara Jassmin Ledward, who is pictured above, is wanted in connection to the investigation. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 