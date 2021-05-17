OPD asking for public's help in finding wanted subject

29-year-old Clara Jassmin Ledward is wanted in connection to an investigation involving a deceased man.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a subject wanted in connection to an investigation involving a deceased man.

Around 8:59 p.m. on Sunday, OPD responded to the 2000 block of East 7th Street in reference to a welfare check. Police later located a deceased man, who they identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ledward.



29-year-old Clara Jassmin Ledward, who is pictured above, is wanted in connection to the investigation.