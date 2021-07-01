Odessa teen charged after threatening family with gun while driving

Police say Arman Baeza pointed a gun at the family of five after a driving dispute on the roadway.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is in jail after police say he threatened a family with a gun while on the roadway.

Arman Shane Baeza, 17, has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to the 220 block of E. Myrtle Street in reference to a person with a gun.

There a man informed police that someone in a blue car had pointed a gun out the window towards the man and his family, including three children, in their car.

The suspect had reportedly gotten upset after a driving dispute on the road, and the family was afraid for their lives.

Police later found a vehicle matching the description in a nearby alley and impounded the vehicle. The car's registered owner informed police that Baeza had been driving the vehicle and gave them a description of him.

She also told officers that Baeza had contacted her after the incident and told her where the vehicle was located and that he would be "unable to speak" for awhile.