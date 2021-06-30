Midland Police investigating murder after gunshot victim found blocks away

According to the incident report, officers responded to a shots fired call and found over a dozen bullet casings on Ohio Avenue.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a murder in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue.

According to an incident report from MPD, an officer responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. on June 14 in reference to shots fired in the area.

The officer reportedly found 11 pistol shell casings in front of one house and two shotgun shells in the front yard of the next house. A pistol ammo was also found next to the second home.

Later officers responded to a gunshot victim at the intersection of Missouri Avenue and O Street. The victim, whose name was redacted from the report, later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say the black male was laying on his back and had sustained a gunshot wound to the left chest area.

The report also says the incident appears to be connected to a stolen Honda Civic. The vehicle was reported as stolen from Aviare Place Apartments and found in the 200 block of South J Street.