OPD arrests suspect involved in major fatal crash

22-year-old Leo Andre Flores was taken in on multiple charges after killing two people and sending three more to the hospital in critical condition.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department have arrested 22-year-old Leo Andre Flores in connection to a fatal crash that killed two people and sent three more to the hospital in critical condition.

Flores has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, three counts of Intoxication Assault, and three counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid, as well as one count each of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading.

The incident occurred on June 22 when OPD responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash near Grandview and Cumberland.

Initial investigation revealed that Flores, who was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound near the 1400 block of North Grandview when he hit a Hyundai Santa Fe after failing to control his speed. The crash caused the car to roll over and hit a parked Dodge Ram.

Flores continued to drive and then hit a Toyota Highlander head-on.

There were three people in the Toyota Highlander. 55-year-old Laura Brown and 55-year-old Heriberto Hernandez were killed at the scene, while 27-year-old Steve Brown was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

38-year-old Enrique Rubio and 41-year-old Cynthia Leyva were in the Hyundai Santa Fe at the time of the crash. They were also immediately transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Flores fled the scene right away and tried to escape from the police on foot.

It was later revealed that Flores was intoxicated and that the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was stolen.