ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after two people said he stabbed them a total of nine times.

John Paul Ramirez, 27, was arrested on October 22.

According to OPD, officers responded to Grant Street Bar and Grill at 1:44 a.m. in reference to two stab victims.

Upon arrival, investigators found two stab victims, Crystal Chavez, 31, and Gaston Valdez, 29. Chavez told police the two had been exiting the bar when she saw Ramirez, her ex from years ago, walking in the parking lot.

According to the victims, Valdez drove Chavez to her vehicle, but after exiting the car Ramirez punched Valdez in the face.

Ramirez then reportedly stabbed him multiple times, before punching Chavez and stabbing her as well. The two then ran back into the bar and a friend drove them to Medical Center Hospital.

Chavez sustained five stab wounds, including two in her chest. Valdez sustained four stab wounds and a broken rib.

Officers then went to Ramirez's house, where he was located and arrested. He has been charged and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center

