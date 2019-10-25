PECOS, Texas — Pecos police are investigating a double murder that took place Thursday evening.

Dispatch received a call just after 8 p.m. on October 24 asking for EMS assistance for two people who had been shot.

Upon arrival at the 800 block of South Mesquite, officers found a man and a woman. Both had suffered gun shot wounds and were already dead.

Investigators determined the woman was a resident of the house, and the man who made the phone call to police also lived there.

Officers say they have a potential suspect but he has not been caught yet. More details on the suspect are expected to be released Friday afternoon.

