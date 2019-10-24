ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are still looking for a groping suspect that has been targeting women since July 4.

On October 23, the police released a photo of the suspect.

Two more reports were filed on October 22.

According to police, the man is described as a thin Hispanic male wearing a cap or bandana covering part of his face. He is around 5'6" to 5'9" and has dark-colored hair combed straight back.

He is targeting women alone at apartment complexes, sometimes claiming to be looking for a lost dog while other times surprising the victim from behind.

The incidents were reported in the area of University and Oakwood, JBS Parkway and Oakwood and 52nd and Tanglewood.

If you have any footage or information in reference to this investigation I are asked to contact OPD at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

