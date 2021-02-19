Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run incident

MPD found a female subject on the roadway near Loop 250 and Holiday Hill Road

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspect in a pedestrian hit and run case.

The incident occurred on February 13 at 10:15 p.m. when MPD responded to a female subject laying near the area of Loop 250 and Holiday Hill Road.

She was on the ground in the southbound lane of the 3400 block of W Loop 250 N.

MPD believes the victim was crossing the main lanes of travel when a vehicle struck her. The victim apparently left the victim there and continued its travel southbound.

The victim sustained multiple injuries on the right side of her body. MPD does not know where the vehicle went at this time.