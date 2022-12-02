MPD asking for help locating suspects in 17-year-old's death

A 17-year-old was shot and killed near the ReNew Andrews apartments on Nov. 30.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are asking for the public's help locating suspects involved in a deadly shooting.

On Nov. 30, police responded to reports of a shooting near the ReNew Andrews apartments on Midland Drive.

A 17-year-old who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds later died.

Investigators believe there are multiple suspects involved in this shooting, and that they fled the scene in a white four door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108.