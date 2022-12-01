Midland Police investigates Homicide incident

Officers found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds who later passed away after being transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a homicide incident that occurred on November 30.

The Midland Fire Department EMS and the Midland Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Midland Drive involving a gunshot wound victim.

Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

At this time, there have been no arrests made and next of kin has been notified.