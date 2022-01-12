'Gunshots don’t stop at a door': Community members on edge after shooting near ReNew Andrews

Residents and local businesses describe feeling of unease after a 17-year-old was shot and killed.

MIDLAND, Texas — Residents and local businesses described a feeling of unease and fear after multiple gunshots killed a 17-year-old teenager near the ReNew Andrews apartment complex.

Bonnie Worley, a manager at Chinese Dumpling, says her coworker was riding his bike to work when seven to eight gunshots went off around 5:00 p.m.

"I was coming in from work and another employee was coming in from the back, Ronnie. He said that he heard about seven or eight shots... all of a sudden, we heard fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and we didn’t really see nothing else," Worley said. "We just heard them and see them go by and knew something had happened.”

Police and paramedics responded to calls about the shooting and arrived to the scene of the crime around 5:00 p.m. They transferred the teenager to Midland Memorial Hospital where the teen was later pronounced deceased.

This has led to a feeling of unease and, worse, fears that it may arise again. People in the area found themselves checking up on neighbors and loved ones.