MPD responds to shooting Saturday night

Police were dispatched to a DK convenience store in Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired.

While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries at Midland Memorial Hospital, identified as 21-year-old Luis Miguel Espinoza Galindo.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Galindo fired his gun at two males, one of which returned fire in self-defense, striking Galindo.

Galindo was released from the hospital and later transported to Midland County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.