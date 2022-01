Christopher Dunlap, 33, is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a violation of bond condition.

A $500 cash reward is available for a tip that leads to the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher Dunlap.