Lea Co. Sheriff's Office searching for shooting suspect

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Hobbs Police and the Lea County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say was involved in a shooting on December 8.

Both departments were called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of W. Calle Sur in reference to a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper arm and shoulder.

The victim told police and deputies he had been shot by his brother, identified as Coby Cunningham, 23.

Authorities say there were three vehicles in the apartment complex parking lot that seemed to have collided with one another.

The victim said he had collided with Cunningham's vehicle and another one while attempting to leave.

Cunningham then became irate and exited his vehicle to shoot at the victim. He also reportedly struck the victim on the left side of his face with a pistol during an argument.

The victim said he then saw the suspect grab his son and flee the scene on foot.

During investigation, authorities found a pistol with multiple rounds inside the magazine in Cunningham's glove compartment.

LCSO says Cunningham is still at large but has issued an arrest warrant for him. He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, abandonment or abuse of a child, firearms or destructive devices and receipt, transport or possession by certain persons.