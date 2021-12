There will be a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers have asked the public to help locate a suspect charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person.

23-year-old Santiago Deleon is the name and age of the suspect. He is five feet ten inches and around 220 pounds. Deleon violated his bond.

People can call 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS to send in their tips.