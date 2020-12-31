Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help with aggravated assault case

Information leading to an arrest can lead to up to $1,000 in rewards.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

In May 2020, MPD responded to a call referring to a disturbance with weapons. MPD was able to get in contact with the victim that said a Blue Four Door Dodge Pickup went onto this RV property.

There was four people in the vehicle the victim said ( one white male, one white female and two black males).

The group had a baseball bat and proceeded to steal items from the RV.

The victim, who was trying to hide and see what was happening, was then approached by one of the black males and had a gun pulled on by the suspect.

The victim moved the truck for the suspects and the suspects left the scene.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any information that will lead to an arrest.