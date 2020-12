SAPD says the incident occurred near 19th Street and Magdalen.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has arrested a man who was driving intoxicated on Christmas and hit a police vehicle that was parked.

The incident occurred near 19th street and Magdalen.

42-year-old Rogelio Gaspar was taken into custody. Officers were in the vehicle dealing with an unrelated investigation when the crash occurred.

There were no injuries for any human, but the patrol vehicle was slightly damaged.