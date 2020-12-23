OPD investigating aggravated assault case

ODESSA, Texas — OPD is investigating an aggravated assault incident that happened on the morning of December 23 at an N-N-Out.
The N-N-Out is located on 3226 West 10th Street in Odessa.
The investigation has revealed that a unknown male subject entered the store and pulled out a gun demanding cash.
The suspect was seen running to the Sagebrush Apartments.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact OPD at 432-333- 3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.