OPD investigating aggravated assault case

ODESSA, Texas — OPD is investigating an aggravated assault incident that happened on the morning of December 23 at an N-N-Out.

The N-N-Out is located on 3226 West 10th Street in Odessa.

The investigation has revealed that a unknown male subject entered the store and pulled out a gun demanding cash.

The suspect was seen running to the Sagebrush Apartments.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.