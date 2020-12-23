Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help in Aggravated Assault case

Depending on the information provided, you can be eligible to an receive $1,000 cash reward.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help in an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon case.

The incident occurred on December 8 when MPD responded to a call on South County Road.

The victim say a female he was with called someone before she left. Shortly after, a red four door Pick Up arrived at the scene with four males and one female.

The group then tried to gain access into the house before one of them fired four shots into the residence. The group then left immediately following the shots.

You can see a video of the incident here.

If you have any information leading to an arrest, you can call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.