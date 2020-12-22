Midland Police Department asks for help identifying suspect in burglary case

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary case.
The incident occurred on Monday, December 21.
There is a photo showing a male subject burglarizing vehicles. Apparently, there were firearms taken from these vehicles the morning of December 21.
In the photo, the subject seems to get out of a dark colored Dodge Charger/Challenger.
If you know you the subject might be or have any information about the incident, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.