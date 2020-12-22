Midland Police Department asks for help identifying suspect in burglary case

The incident occurred on December 21.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary case.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 21.

There is a photo showing a male subject burglarizing vehicles. Apparently, there were firearms taken from these vehicles the morning of December 21.

In the photo, the subject seems to get out of a dark colored Dodge Charger/Challenger.