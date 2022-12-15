Man sentenced for running woman over in car

Humberto Polanco was sentenced to life in prison for murder and accident involving death, as well as 20 years for tampering with evidence.

ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the first two charges and 20 years for the third. His sentences will run at the same time, and he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

According to prior coverage of the case, Polanco was driving an SUV on 16th Street, when he purposely swerved and hit a woman, later identified as Vernonica Carillo, 38.

Carillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polanco fled the scene and was arrested in Andrews County.