Man arrested in Midland while hiding in dumpster

An anonymous tip to Midland Crime Stoppers led officers right to Sean Gill's unique hiding spot.

MIDLAND, Texas — Imagine taking your trash out to the dumpster only to discover there is man hiding in it.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Midland Crime Stoppers announced that officers arrested a man for a Class A Assault case after finding him hiding in a dumpster.

Sean Gill was located and arrested in the 1600 block of Mulberry Lane after an anonymous tip came in claiming to have seen him in the dumpster.