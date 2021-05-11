Man arrested in Midland while hiding in dumpster

MIDLAND, Texas —
Imagine taking your trash out to the dumpster only to discover there is man hiding in it.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Midland Crime Stoppers announced that officers arrested a man for a Class A Assault case after finding him hiding in a dumpster.
Sean Gill was located and arrested in the 1600 block of Mulberry Lane after an anonymous tip came in claiming to have seen him in the dumpster.
In the post, Crime Stoppers thanked the person who sent them the tip and had a little bit of fun, adding the hashtags #dontbetrashy, #neverknowwhoslooking and #wellthatdidntworkout.