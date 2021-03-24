Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help solving a hit and run incident

34-year-old Tabitha Garneau was found lying in the roadway when the police arrived.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run fatality.

The incident occurred on February 13, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. in the area of Loop 250/Holiday Hill Road.

The victim, 34-year-old Tabitha Garneau, was found lying on the road. Police believe an unknown vehicle stuck Garneau as she attempted to cross the main lanes of travel.

An investigation revealed that the driver was a female in a possibly red Chevrolet Pickup. They are still trying to uncover more information about the incident. There is a video of the possible suspect's car on the Midland Crime Stopper Facebook page.