Alpine Police investigating murder of 64-year-old man

ALPINE, Texas — Alpine Police are investigating after a murder took place on March 20.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 400 block of E. Harriett in response to a deceased person.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his 60s dead inside the house with wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted.

The victim was later identified as Jeffrey Williams, 64.

Officers determined Travis Rutherford, 37, of Alpine as the suspect in the case. Rutherford has been arrested and charged with murder, with a bond set at $100,000.