Big Spring police investigating murder

BIG SPRING, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting in Big Spring.

Police responded to the area of 18th and Austin just after 9 p.m. on March 8 after calls came in about a gunshot victim.

Officers found a car pulled over and stopped on the side of the road. Casey Brackett, 29, was in the driver's seat. He had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the scene and began treating Brackett before transporting him to Scenic Mountain Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Brackett later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Big Spring PD is actively investigating this incident as a murder.

If have any information on this case, you are asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by calling (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or visiting P3tips.com.