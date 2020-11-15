Midland Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in cold case homicide

The Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for the death of Richey D. Stewart, whose body was found on Aug. 23.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who has information on the cold case homicide of Richey D. Stewart.

On Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. deputies responded to a call in the 4100 blk of East County Rd. 63 in reference to a medical call, where a male was found unconscious.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of Richey D. Stewart in the sleeper of a semi-truck.

After investigating the scene, deputies determined that Stewart had died from a single gunshot wound to the chest area.

Now the Midland Crime Stoppers and a private party is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest for those involved in the death of Richey D. Stewart.