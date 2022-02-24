Hobbs Police officer injured in shooting, suspect dies

Police also say a woman who was in handcuffs at the time of the shooting stole a police unit and fled the scene.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left one officer injured and one suspect dead.

According to the City of Hobbs, an officer reportedly was investigating what appeared to be a stranded vehicle in the 1900 block of N. Turner around 10:30 p.m.

After a man fled the area on foot, gunfire was exchanged and the man and the officer both sustained gunshot wounds.

Both parties were taken to Covenant Hospital, where the suspect succumbed to his injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

The City also did not disclose the status of the officer who was injured.

According to police, another subject, Janessa Perez, 28, was detained in handcuffs at the time of the incident.

Perez was reportedly able to access a police unit and flee the area while officers were rendering aid to the injured during the shooting. She later crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

Citizens are encouraged to not approach Perez if they see her but inform police of her whereabouts.

Police also say the are of N. Turner from Blanco to Grimes is being blocked off Thursday into the afternoon hours. People are advised to avoid the area while New Mexico State Police conducts its investigation.

Authorities say there is no immediate danger to the public. If you have any information on this case you are asked to call NMSP at 505-629-7104.