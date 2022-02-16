x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Hobbs Police Department investigates homicide

Omar Barron, 24, died from apparent gunshot injuries after EMS attempted life-saving measures.
Credit: Hobbs Police Department

HOBBS, N.M. —

The Hobbs Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a resident of the city died from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:50 p.m., HPD officers responded to a shots fired call at 1524 Yeso Place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Omar Barron unresponsive inside the home. Officers said Omar had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Hobbs EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Omar died as a result of the injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact HPD at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Those with information may also privately message HPD on Instagram or Facebook.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as we learn more.

In Other News

Midland Christian coaches, administrators arrested for failure to report sexual assault