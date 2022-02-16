Hobbs Police Department investigates homicide

HOBBS, N.M. —
The Hobbs Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a resident of the city died from a gunshot wound.
On Tuesday at approximately 11:50 p.m., HPD officers responded to a shots fired call at 1524 Yeso Place.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Omar Barron unresponsive inside the home. Officers said Omar had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
Hobbs EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Omar died as a result of the injuries.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact HPD at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Those with information may also privately message HPD on Instagram or Facebook.
This investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as we learn more.