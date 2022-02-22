Hobbs PD arrests juvenile suspect involved in shooting incident

The suspect has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Burglary, both third-degree felonies.

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect involved in a shooting incident on February 17.

The suspect has not been named due to his age and has been charged with, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Burglary and Burglary.

The initial investigation revealed that Hobbs Police Officers responded to a call in the 1700 block of North Breckon where they found the victim with multiple shotgun wounds. The victim was immediately transported to Covenant Hobbs Hospital by EMS.

Soon after, investigators identified the suspect from a previous theft and went looking. Hobbs PD was able to locate the suspect and bring the juvenile in for questioning. During that time, the suspect confessed to shooting the victim.

The juvenile was immediately put under arrest and transported to the Lea County Detention Facility in Lovington, New Mexico.