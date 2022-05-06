Hobbs Police arrest woman who escaped custody during officer-involved shooting

Janessa Perez was detained and in handcuffs when she stole a police unit and fled during an officer-involved shooting.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs Police have arrested a woman they say escaped in the middle of an officer-involved shooting back in February.

Janessa Perez, 28, was found in the 900 block of South Elm Street.

Officers reportedly surrounded a home after they witnessed a woman peeking out the back door.

After making contact with the homeowner, police explained what they were doing and confirmed Perez was inside.

Police say she left the home and surrendered without incident.

Perez had been handcuffed and in custody prior to the officer-involved shooting back in February.

According to the initial release, Perez took a police unit and fled the scene while officers were rendering aid to the suspect in the shooting, who later died.

After crashing the vehicle, she fled on foot.

Perez is charged with failure to appear, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, escape from custody, immediate notice of accident, reckless driving, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.