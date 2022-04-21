Hobbs middle school teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior towards female students

Daniel Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor.

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs middle school teacher Daniel Decker has been arrested by the Hobbs Police Department for inappropriate behavior toward two female students.

Decker is an employee at Highland Middle School, and on April 11, the two female students spoke with Highland Middle School staff about the allegations.

A Detective with HPD was contacted about the incident and conducted interviews with students and parents.

Decker voluntarily interviewed with the detective, and based on the allegations and interviews, Decker was charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor.