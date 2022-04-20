OPD investigates vehicle-pedestrian hit and run

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the owner of the white Chevy dually shown in the video attached to this story.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a white Chevy dually that was involved in a vehicle-pedestrian hit and run on Tuesday.

According to OPD, at about 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run call at the Love's Truck Stop located at 1901 W I-20.

Police said at about 4:24 p.m., the truck hit a person in the parking lot and fled the scene without meeting legal requirements for the situation.