OPD investigates vehicle-pedestrian hit and run

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a white Chevy dually that was involved in a vehicle-pedestrian hit and run on Tuesday.
According to OPD, at about 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run call at the Love's Truck Stop located at 1901 W I-20.
Police said at about 4:24 p.m., the truck hit a person in the parking lot and fled the scene without meeting legal requirements for the situation.
OPD asks anyone who recognizes the truck or has any information on the incident to contact Cpl. T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 and reference case number 22-0006480. Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be submitted to Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 or 333tips.org.