Hobbs male wanted for questioning in shooting incident

HOBBS, N.M. — A Hobbs man is wanted by the lea County Sheriff's Office for questioning in his role in a recent shooting incident.

On November 21, Lea County Deputies heard six gun shots near Comanche and North Fowler street. They would receive several calls later about a male victim who had gunshot wounds around that area.

The male shot was 24-year-old Emmanuel J. Roberson. The Deputies performed life saving actions on him once they arrived.

They would eventually locate the gunshot wounds, transport him to Lea Regional Hospital and then later to a Texas Hospital.

The man the sheriff's office wants to question is 30-year-old Sabre R. Carney.

During the investigation, Lea County Sheriff's Office discovered that Carney was involved in the shooting that day.

Lea County is asking for everyone in the area to help them located Carney.