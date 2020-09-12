x
UPDATE: Two more arrested in Murder case in Odessa

Two women have been charged with murder, a '1st Degree Felony'.
ODESSA, Texas — Two more subjects were arrested made on December 9 in connection to the murder case from this past weekend. 

Haley Staggs and Jennifer Portillo have both been charged with murder, a '1st degree felony'. 

Both Staggs and Portillo are currently in custody in Texarkana.

Damien Dubree Smith has already been arrested earlier this week for his part in the murder of a woman who was found shot in the head in Southwest Odessa. 

The incident occurred over a dispute about money according to the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Odessa Police at either 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

