UPDATE: Two more arrested in Murder case in Odessa

Two women have been charged with murder, a '1st Degree Felony'.

ODESSA, Texas — Two more subjects were arrested made on December 9 in connection to the murder case from this past weekend.

Haley Staggs and Jennifer Portillo have both been charged with murder, a '1st degree felony'.

Both Staggs and Portillo are currently in custody in Texarkana.

Damien Dubree Smith has already been arrested earlier this week for his part in the murder of a woman who was found shot in the head in Southwest Odessa.

The incident occurred over a dispute about money according to the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.