UPDATE: Two more arrested in Murder case in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Two more subjects were arrested made on December 9 in connection to the murder case from this past weekend.
Haley Staggs and Jennifer Portillo have both been charged with murder, a '1st degree felony'.
Both Staggs and Portillo are currently in custody in Texarkana.
Damien Dubree Smith has already been arrested earlier this week for his part in the murder of a woman who was found shot in the head in Southwest Odessa.
The incident occurred over a dispute about money according to the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Odessa Police at either 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.