Midland Crime Stoppers asks community for help identifying suspects who broke into an ATM

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community to help identify four suspects who stole a truck and broke into an ATM machine.

On Dec. 3, around 2 a.m. footage was caught of the four suspects breaking into the ATM.

Now the community is being asked to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS to make an anonymous tip or be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.