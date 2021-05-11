Former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO arrested for theft

OPD reports unauthorized transactions for the chamber were made over a period of over six months for an estimated total of $52,000.

ODESSA, Texas — Paul Garza, Jr., the former Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO, has been arrested and charged with theft according to Odessa Police.

OPD reports unauthorized transactions for the chamber were made over a period of over six months for an estimated total of $52,000.

Garza was selected for the position in January but was terminated in August.

In an interview with NewsWest 9 in February 2021, Garza said he was working to rebuild trust after accusations of stealing from a non-profit back in 2018.