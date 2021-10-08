Odessa Hispanic Chamber terminates acting CEO

The board of directors chose to terminate Paul Garza after a discrepancy in the chamber operations account.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Hispanic Chamber announced Tuesday that is has terminated acting CEO Paul Garza.

Garza was selected as the new CEO in January 2021.

According to a press release from the chamber, audit policies found discrepancies in the chamber operations account.

Both Garza and the board of directors were notified of the situation, and the board of directors made the decision to terminate Garza's employment.

The board says additional policies have been put in play to prevent future issues like this from happening.

Garza face scrutiny after being selected for the role due to past accusations of stealing money from a non-profit. However, those charges were later dropped.