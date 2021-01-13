Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces new CEO

Paul Garza has experience in digital marketing through his company RPG Digital.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced its new CEO.

Paul Garza will be taking the over the role. Some of his responsibilities include driving revenue, media relations, accounting, and to help develop new programs within the community.

Garza joins the chamber with over five years of experience working in digital marketing with his company RPG Digital.

His company provides social media and website development services to small businesses.

He also worked with the non-profit organization, Tall City Performing Arts. This group provides opportunities for those across the country to receive a world class education.